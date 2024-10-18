70-degree weather returns this weekend in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm-up will begin Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Highs will reach the low to mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday with continued sunshine.

Dry and warm weather will continue through at least the first half of next week.

In the tropics, we continue to watch an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic that has a medium chance of tropical cyclone development. Another disturbance over the western Caribbean has a low chance of development over the next few days.

