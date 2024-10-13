Warm today, much cooler this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with a few clouds today. It will be breezy and warm with most areas away from the coast near or above 80.

Clouds will increase tonight. Lows will be 55-60.

A cold front will pass on Monday with some clouds and gusty breezes. Highs will range from the mid 60s far northwest to the mid 70s far southeast.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we could see a shower or a few sprinkles. It will be much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Tuesday night will be cold with metro lows 35-40, but some outlying areas west of I-95 could drop to around freezing.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high around 60.

Wednesday night will have widespread 30s away from the coast. Some areas west of I-95 will dip to freezing. A few upper 20s will be possible near I-81.

Sunny skies are expected Thursday through next Sunday. Highs will warm into the 70s. Overnight will rise into the 40s.

Tropics: the Atlantic is fairly quiet, with no major activity expected this week.

