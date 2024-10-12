A return to summer-level temperatures this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cool morning. Skies will be sunny today. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s to around 80, with some mid 70s near the coast.

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with most areas away from the coast touching or breaking 80.

A strong cold front will move through on Monday. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday night will be colder with lows ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

Tuesday will have more clouds, and a spot or two could see a sprinkle.

Tuesday into Wednesday will feature the coldest air of the season thus far. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s to around 40 away from the coast. Some areas west of I-95 could dip to around freezing.

Temperatures will warm back up to around 70 at the end of the week.

Rain chances remain minimal to zero for the next 7 to 10 days.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Leslie is in the central Atlantic, and will weaken as it tracks to the northeast. A disturbance is off the west coast of Africa, and it shows a moderate chance of development over the next week. More can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

