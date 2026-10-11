Be on alert for strong to severe storms sweeping through Virginia on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — Light to moderate rain continues through the morning, but the bigger concern arrives in the late afternoon as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms sweeps through from southwest to northeast.

There is a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather with the chance of a few brief tornadoes and damaging wind gusts.

The highest risk is south of I-64.

Storms should taper off by 8 p.m. Total rainfall of 0.5" to 1" is expected for most of the area with up to 1.5" possible near the immediate coast and far western counties.

Coastal flooding is also a concern Sunday. Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect for parts of east-central Virginia along the Bay and tidal Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers for minor flooding.

Coastal Flood Statements are in place for Hampton Roads, the tidal York and James Rivers and the bayside of the lower Maryland and Virginia Eastern Shore for nuisance flooding.

A few lingering showers are possible Sunday night into early Monday, mainly north of I-64 and on the Eastern Shore.

Monday turns mainly dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s.

Tuesday warms up with highs reaching the lower 80s for most of the area with partly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s inland and skies remain mostly dry.

Thursday and Friday bring a gradual cool down, though temperatures remain at or above average to close out the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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