You're waking up to the coldest morning temps since April

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Freeze Warning is in effect for northwest Virginia.

Friday will be sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid-60s to the lower 70s. Highs will be 75-80 on Saturday and in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday.

A cold front will arrive on Monday, bringing another shot of cooler air for next week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Our next chance of rain may hold off until Thursday or later.

Tropics: Milton is now east of Florida and north of the Bahamas. It will continue tracking eastward in the Atlantic as it weakens.

Leslie is in the central Atlantic and will track to the northeast.

More can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.