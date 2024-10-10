A mostly sunny, cool and breezy Thursday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few clouds early in the day will be from the fringe of Milton. Otherwise, today will be sunny and breezy, with a high in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for northwest Virginia early Thursday morning.

Friday will be sunny and cool, with highs in the 60s.

This weekend, we'll see a warm-up with upper 70s on Saturday and highs near 80 on Sunday.

Another shot of cool air will arrive early next week. The pattern remains dry with no strong signal for rain.

Milton will weaken to a tropical storm later today as it emerges into the southwest Atlantic.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

