Sunny and cooler today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a bit breezy this morning as temperatures fall over the next few hours.

Skies will be mainly sunny today with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase tonight. Lows will range from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s southeast.

Clouds will thicken on Sunday. An approaching front may cause a few showers during the day, mostly well north and northwest of Richmond. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances will go up in the metro Sunday evening and Sunday night.

A few leftover showers will be possible Monday morning, mostly southeast of Richmond. There will be afternoon sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild with highs 65-70. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

A front passing on Thursday will bring the slight chance of a few showers, mostly north of I-64.

The week will finish dry and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 60s.

As of now, the Richmond Marathon next Saturday will be dry. Temps will be in the lower 40s around 7 a.m. and mid to upper 50s by noon.

Tropics: Rafael will continue tracking slowly into the southwestern Gulf Of Mexico. It will weaken and drift into the Bay of Campeche. More can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

A disturbance is located just east of the Bahamas. It will drift westward and shows low sign of development.

