Friday morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon in Richmond

Seasonably cool weather this weekend
Clouds and a few sprinkles are possible early Friday morning, but clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds and a few sprinkles are possible early Friday morning, but clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, with some showers possible by late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Some showers will linger into Monday morning, but clouds will decrease for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs will be in the 60s for much of next week. Another chance of rain will arrive on Thursday.

Hurricane Rafael is in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It will track slowly westward and weaken. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

