A few showers are possible in Central Virginia on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be variably cloudy and breezy again today. It will remain warm with a few showers and a rumble of thunder possible later in the day. The high will be in the lower 80s.

A cold front will move through the area today. The front will settle south of the area Friday, keeping highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Seasonably cool and mostly dry conditions are expected this weekend, with a few clouds and highs in the 60s. Showers will be possible late Sunday into early Monday (Veterans Day).

Hurricane Rafael strengthened to a category 3 storm over western Cuba this afternoon, but has since weakened to a category 2 storm. Rafael will move into the Gulf of Mexico and will gradually weaken and slow down over the next several days. A second landfall is uncertain at this time.

