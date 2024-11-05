Morning fog ahead of warm Election Day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- There is a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Warm weather returns for the midweek period, with highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday, the low 80s on Wednesday, and the upper 70s on Thursday.

A cold front moving through on Thursday may bring a few passing showers.

Temperatures will remain a bit above average going into next weekend, with highs in the upper 60s. At this time, there may be a possibility of some rain by later Sunday.

In the tropics, the system in the Caribbean has become Tropical Storm Rafael. The Gulf Coast will need to watch this storm closely as Rafael could make landfall somewhere in Texas or Louisiana late this weekend or early next week. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

