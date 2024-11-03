Seasonably cool weather Sunday; when we'll see another warm-up this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll see another rather cool morning on Monday, but afternoon highs will bounce back to around 70.

Another warm-up is still for the midweek periods, with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday, around 80 Wednesday and the upper 70s on Thursday.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds, although a cold front moving through on Thursday may bring a few isolated showers.

Temperatures look to remain a little bit above average going into next weekend.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane season is about to wake up again

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Patty is in the northern Atlantic and will affect the Azores. A broad area of low pressure over the southwest Caribbean has a high chance of development and will likely become our next named system. The next name on the Atlantic list is Rafael. Meanwhile, an area of disorganized showers and storms is just north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. This area has a very low chance for development. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

