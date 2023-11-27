Arctic cold front arrives today

RICHMOND, Va. -- An arctic cold front will move through Virginia today, with windy conditions and a much colder air mass in it's wake. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 40s, with wind chills staying in the low to mid 30s for most of the day. Lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain cold with highs in the mid 40s, under sunny skies.

We'll have a warm-up Thursday ahead of a storm system that will bring rain to the area Friday afternoon and evening. We'll get a break from the rain Saturday, but rain will return to the area Sunday and Monday.

