Rain Tuesday morning and a colder, wetter Thanksgiving Day ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- A brief round of showers will be possible in the early morning hours Tuesday. There will be some clearing through the afternoon.

The front will pass through the area Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Wednesday will be dry and cooler with highs in the 50s.

Travel weather throughout the region is looking good for Thanksgiving Eve, but the weather will deteriorate quickly Wednesday night with a storm system moving in from the west.

Rain should arrive in central Virginia by early Thursday morning, but it should end during the afternoon, and we may even see a bit of clearing later in the afternoon. We will likely see at least 1/4" of rainfall, with the potential for over 1/2" or more. Winds will ramp up by Thanksgiving evening as the storm strengthens to our northeast.

There could be a few more showers accompanied by gusty winds Thursday night through early Friday morning, with some very cold air arriving Friday through the start of next weekend. Highs Friday, even with a return of sun, will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s, and by Saturday's highs will be in the low to mid 40s, with widespread 20s Friday night into the weekend for nighttime lows. Saturday morning will be the first freeze recorded at RIC this fall.

Much colder than normal weather will continue for at least the first few days of December.

