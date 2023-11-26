Some showers around today

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure near the Mid-Atlantic coast will keep skies on the cloudy side today. There will be some showers around the I-95 corridor, but rain chances will be higher to the east. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 40s. Areas far northwest and west of Richmond will see a cloud/sun mix.

We will dry out this evening, with clearing skies overnight with lows in the 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s. A strong cold front will pass, and lows Monday night will be in the low to mid 20s for most, but a few teens are possible in our coldest outlying areas.

Tuesday will be a sunny, breezy and cold day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but wind chills will stay below 40 all day.

Tuesday night looks to be the coldest of the week ahead, and the coldest low temperatures since February. Lows will be in the teens to mid 20s. Our coldest outlying areas could dip down to 10-15°.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs 45-50. Highs will warm to the low and mid 50s on Thursday.

A system could bring us a shower or two later Friday into early Saturday, but the rain chances as of now look pretty low.

Temperatures for the Richmond Christmas Parade will start in the upper 40s, and finish in the low to mid 50s.

There will be a chance of showers on Sunday.

