Cooler today with sunshine, but some areas will see rain on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Batches of clouds this morning will give way to a mostly sunny day. Wind speeds will decrease into the afternoon. It will be much cooler than Friday, with highs 45-50 for most locations. Some lower 40s will occur in northwestern VA.

Clouds will increase tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will range from the mid/upper 20s west, to 35-40 near the coast.

A system will pass near the Mid-Atlantic coast on Sunday, bringing more cloud cover. There will be a chance of showers, with the best chance in eastern VA. Rain chances will be higher in the evening into Sunday night. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Skies will turn sunny Monday, and dry weather is expected through Friday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Monday, but a cold front will bring the coldest air of the season Monday night through Tuesday night.

Lows Tuesday morning will be in the low to mid 20s, with a few teens possible to the northwest. Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the coldest since February for some locations. Lows may dip to the mid teens to the northwest, with upper teens to mid 20s for central VA. It will be a few degrees warmer at the coast.

Highs will moderate back into the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures for Saturday's Richmond Christmas Parade will be 45-50.

