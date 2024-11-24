Sunshine today, tracking rain for Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a colder morning with temperatures in the 30s.

Sunshine will mix with high clouds today. It will be less breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear. Lows range from around 30° northwest to some lower 40s near the coast.

Highs will be 65-70° on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A cold front will pass Tuesday morning with some showers, followed by sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 50s.

A storm will spread rain into the area Thursday morning, with periods of rain through mid-afternoon. We will likely see at least 1/4" of rainfall, with the potential for over 1/2".

A lull in the rain is possible by late afternoon or early evening. There will be a big temperature range across the state, with 40s in northwestern VA, and 60s in southeastern VA.

Drier air will move in Friday morning, with sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be around 50°.

A shot of colder air will arrive for next weekend. It will be dry with highs in the mid-40s, and lows in the 20s.

