More clouds around for Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a slight increase in clouds tonight. Lows will be in the 30s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be cooler with sunshine and highs 45-50.

A few showers are possible Sunday, with the best chance east of I-95. Highs will range from the mid 40s to lower 50s.

There will be some showers Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Monday will be mild with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front will bring colder air beginning Monday night. Lows by Tuesday morning will be in the low and mid 20s.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the low to mid 20s for the metro, with teens in our coldest outlying areas.

Highs will warm back into the 50s later next week. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy from Monday afternoon through Thursday.

As of now, it looks like the Christmas Parade next Saturday will have temps 45-50.

