Warming trend begins today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with occasional cloudiness today. It will be breezy with gusts over 20 mph. Highs will range from the mid 50s to around 60.

Winds will lighten up overnight. Skies will be mainly clear with lows in the 30s to around 40.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Highs will jump into the upper 60s on Monday.

A cold front will pass Tuesday morning with the chance of a shower, followed by sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid-50s.

A storm system will spread rain into the area Thanksgiving morning, with rain picking up during the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 40s northwest to around 60 southeast.

Showers will continue Thursday night into Friday morning, with drier air returning for Friday afternoon.

A colder trend will develop later this week, with highs in the mid to upper 40s Friday through next Sunday. As of now, next weekend is looking dry.

