Blustery Friday with showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be windy and cold with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s to lower 40s. A few scattered showers will be around, especially later in the day. Rain chances will be higher north of I-64, where some wet flakes could mix in. Wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

For those traveling, the mountains of West Virginia will see significant snowfall over the next 36 hours, with one to two feet possible in the highest elevations. The Virginia panhandle will pick up a few inches of snow.

Saturday will be breezy with highs in the upper 50s to 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.

A cold front will move through Tuesday morning with the slight chance of a shower.

Wednesday will be cooler with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

As of now, it looks like a storm system will bring some rain into the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

