Drying out for Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will break for some in spots today. A low shower chance will remain into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Skies will clear out tonight and we will fall to around 40 degrees by Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving will sunny with highs 55-60.

Mainly dry weather is expected Friday through early next week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

