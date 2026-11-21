RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds today. Highs will be 65-70° for much of the region.

Tonight will be much warmer with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A storm system will bring some showers to the region on Sunday. The system will be in two parts — part one will bring a better chance of showers to the western half of the state the first half of Sunday. The second part will be a coastal storm, but recent computer models trends are pushing the storm track farther east, keeping the heaviest rain east of our area.

Localized totals over 1 inch will be possible Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Monday will be warm with highs around 70°.

A strong cold front will bring cooler weather for the rest of the week. Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 50s.

Another coastal system is possible later next week. As of now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be late Wednesday evening through midday on Thanksgiving.

Highs will stay in the 50s heading into next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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