Highs in the 40s expected Friday ahead of cooler weekend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Much cooler air will continue to move into the area Thursday through Saturday.

Highs will be in the 50s Thursday, with 40s for highs Friday.

Breezy conditions are expected Thursday through Saturday.

We'll have a slight warm-up early next week, but colder and wetter weather is appearing more likely by Thanksgiving.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin at this time. You can always find the latest on tropical systems in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.



