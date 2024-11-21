Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Highs in the 40s expected Friday ahead of cooler weekend in Richmond

Windy and much cooler weather expected through Saturday
We'll have a slight warm-up early next week, but colder and wetter weather is appearing more likely by Thanksgiving.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Much cooler air will continue to move into the area Thursday through Saturday.

Highs will be in the 50s Thursday, with 40s for highs Friday.

Breezy conditions are expected Thursday through Saturday.

We'll have a slight warm-up early next week, but colder and wetter weather is appearing more likely by Thanksgiving.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin at this time. You can always find the latest on tropical systems in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.
STORM TRACKING LINKS:
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays
📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

    
        

            CBS 6 Weather Authority

    
    
        
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm. 

    




    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    "Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6


        
    



    
      

          
          
              
Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m. 

          
      

    


  
    
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App

  
  
    
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more. 

  
  
    

      
          
            
              CBS 6 Weather App for Android
            
          
      
          
            
              CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone