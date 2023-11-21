Rain turns more scattered overnight

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Batches of steadier rain will turn more scattered overnight. Temperatures will be steady or slowly rise. Areas of fog will be possible.

Clouds will break for a little sunshine on Wednesday. There is the chance of a few showers in the morning, mostly across southeastern VA. We can't rule out a passing shower during the day, but the chances are fairly low. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thanksgiving will sunny with highs 55-60.

Mainly dry weather is expected Friday through early next week. There is a low shower chance on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

