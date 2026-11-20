RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a warm day with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70°.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30s.

Clouds will increase on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

An area of low pressure near Florida shows signs it could develop into a tropical or subtropical system over the next few days. It will track near the Mid Atlantic coast on Sunday, bringing a chance of rain, especially east of I-95. There is the potential for over an inch of rainfall.

Of note, the most recent computer models are pushing the track of the system a little farther offshore, which would potentially keep rainfall father east. We will post further updates tonight and tomorrow.

Monday will be dry and warmer with highs 65-70.

Cooler air will arrive for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Another coastal storm may impact our region with rain next Wednesday into Thursday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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