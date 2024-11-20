Mostly cloudy today with showers and wind late

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs will reach the upper 60s. The best chance of rain will be after dark as a strong cold front approaches the area. The front will be accompanied by a period of high wind gusts. Much cooler air will follow the front Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday, with 40s for highs Friday. Breezy conditions are expected Thursday through Saturday.

The weekend will be dry and cool, with highs staying in the 50s.

A warm-up will begin early next week, low 60s Monday and highs near 70 Tuesday.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin at this time. You can always find the latest on tropical systems in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.



Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.