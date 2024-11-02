Cooler weekend, clocks fall back one hour tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a much cooler day with highs in the 60s. Morning clouds will decrease, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the metro, but some mid 30s will occur in outlying areas. Some frost is possible.

Tonight is the night we "fall back" one hour to Eastern Standard Time at 2 a.m. Sunday's sunrise will be 6:37 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:08 p.m.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Highs will be around 70 Monday, in the upper 70s Tuesday, and around 80 on Wednesday.

A cold front moving through on Thursday may bring a few showers, but the chance of rain in not high.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Friday, and the 60s to lower 70s next weekend.

Tropics: Subtropical Storm Patty has formed in the northern Atlantic, and will affect the Azores. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

An area is being watched in the southwest Caribbean, and shows a high chance of development over the next few days. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Rafael.

An area of showers and storms is located near Puerto Rico, and shows low signs of further development.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

