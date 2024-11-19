Mild weather continues Tuesday ahead of much cooler Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be variably cloudy Tuesday, with a chance for a few showers late in the day. We'll have a slightly better chance for showers Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be variably cloudy with scattered showers possible as a cold front moves in from the west. Highs will be around 70. Much cooler air will follow the front Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s. The weekend looks dry and cool, with highs staying in the 50s.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin at this time. You can always find the latest on tropical systems in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.



