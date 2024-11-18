Mild Monday to start this week in Virginia, much cooler by Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be a bit milder with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to around 70. A warm front may trigger a shower or two late Tuesday, although much of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A few showers will be around Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be variably cloudy with scattered showers possible as a cold front moves in from the west. Highs will be around 70. Much cooler air will follow the front, along with gusty breezes Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s. As of now, next weekend looks dry and cool.



In the tropics, Sara is now a tropical depression will dissipate over the Yucatan Peninsula over the next 24 hours. It is producing heavy rain over portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and Central America. The latest information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.



Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

