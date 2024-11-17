Pleasant fall weather continues today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Our coldest outlying areas may dip into the upper 20s.

Sunshine will mix with more high clouds today. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Lows tonight will be in the 30s to lower 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

An approaching warm front may cause a shower on Tuesday, mostly west of I-95. Highs will be 65-70. A few showers will be around Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be variably cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs will be around 70.

Our best chance of rain for the week will be Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy and much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows Thursday night will be in the 20s and 30s.

It will stay dry, breezy and cool for the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s, and lows will be in the 30s.

Tropics: Sara will dissipate over the Yucatan Peninsula over the next 24 hours. The latest information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

