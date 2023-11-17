Watch Now
Another warm day Friday; Saturday will be cooler with falling temps

Posted at 2:13 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 14:14:57-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be the slight chance of a shower by late evening into Friday night, but very few areas will see rain in the Piedmont and Tidewater. Rain chances will be highest well west of I-95.

On Saturday, clouds will give way to sunshine. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s, with temperatures falling in the afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will increase on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Showers will move into the area Monday night.

A storm system will bring rain to the area for much of Tuesday. Many computer models are showing the potential for over 1/2 inch of rain, and some have over 1 inch.

Rain will exit early Wednesday morning, and the rest of the day will be dry. No major travel weather issues will be around the our area, but there may be some rain and snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia.

Thanksgiving will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

