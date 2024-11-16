A warmer weekend with sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear morning, and temperatures are dropping through the 40s and into the 30s.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, with a few more clouds in eastern Virginia. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Northwesterly winds will increase, with gusts over 20 mph possible. Minor coastal flooding will continue, with a coastal flood advisory in effect until 4 p.m.

Tonight will be mainly clear and colder. Lows away from the coast will be in the 30s, with lower 30s possible in our coldest outlying areas.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Monday will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s, followed by highs in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A warm front may cause a shower on Tuesday for areas west and southwest of Richmond. A couple of showers will be possible Wednesday, with a better chance of rain from Wednesday evening through Wednesday night.

We will dry out on Thursday, but it will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Thursday night will be in the 30s.

Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 50s.

Sara is located near the coast of Honduras, and will track northwesterly into Belize. It is expected to weaken as it moves into the Yucatan Peninsula. More information is available with the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

