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Warming trend this week, nights remaining cold

Highs will warm into the 60s
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RICHMOND, Va. -- It is cold again this morning with mostly clear skies. A light breeze is providing an additional wind chill. Frost/freeze conditions will last through 8 a.m. A frost advisory is in effect for areas well east of I-95.

Sunshine will mix with increasing cloudiness by midday, with skies turning mostly cloudy at times this afternoon, especially east of I-95. There could be a sprinkle near the coast, but that chance is extremely low.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight will be cold with lows mainly in the low to mid 30s away from the coast. A few upper 20s will occur in our coldest outlying areas.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Monday, near 60° Tuesday, mid 60s Wednesday, and 65-70° Thursday through Saturday.

Overnight lows will remain cold — upper 20s to mid 30s through mid-week, and then mid to upper 30s.

Some computer models are showing a slight chance for a shower next Sunday, with a better chance next Monday. One isolated computer model shows no measurable rainfall for the rest of the month.

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