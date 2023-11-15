High clouds and cool conditions Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. - Low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to push high clouds into Virginia through Wednesday evening. Temperatures will only climb to around 60°. Skies will clear out tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

We will warm into the upper 60s Thursday with more sunshine and near 70 Friday. Our next chance for showers looks to be with an approaching cold front late in the day Friday, but those chances will be slim.

Steadily cooler and dry weather is expected Saturday through Tuesday as high pressure settles into the region. A strong storm system will likely bring rain to the area by the middle of the week.

