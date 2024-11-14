Tracking much-needed rainfall; localized totals over 2 inches possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm will move into the area Thursday. It will be cloudy in the morning with the chance of a shower in the metro. Steadier rain will spread into western Virginia by late morning, reaching the metro by early afternoon. There will be periods of rain the rest of the day, and it will be heavy at times.

Highs will be 45-50 northwest of Richmond, the low to mid-50s in the metro, and 55-60 southeast of Richmond. Most locations will receive between a half-inch and one inch of rain by Thursday night, but localized totals over two inches will be possible.

Wind gusts will increase late Thursday night into Friday. Gusts over 20 mph will occur in central Virginia, with some gusts over 30 mph at the coast. Some coastal flooding is possible.

After some morning showers, clouds will decrease Friday afternoon. Highs will be 55-60.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures for the Richmond Marathon will be in the low to mid-40s at 7 a.m., and around 60 at noon.

Dry weather is expected Sunday through Tuesday. A chance of showers will return for Wednesday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 19 is located southwest of Jamaica in the Caribbean. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Sara in the next 24 hours. The forecast track takes Sara to Central American and the Yucatan Peninsula. After that, it could head into the Gulf Of Mexico, but it is too early to be certain. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

