It will be a mostly sunny and cool Tuesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - Tuesday will be mostly sunny, a little breezy at times, and continued cool, with highs in the low 60s. More clouds will arrive tonight, the low will fall into the lower/mid 30s. A few more clouds are likely Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s.

We will warm into the upper 60s Thursday and near 70 Friday. Our next chance for showers looks to be with an approaching cold front late in the day Friday into very early Saturday morning.

It will be cooler over the weekend, especially on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.