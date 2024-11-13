Watch Now
Expect a colder Wednesday in Virginia ahead of rain on Thursday

Much-needed rain arrives Thursday afternoon
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold, with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain chances increase later Thursday.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of our coldest areas may drop below freezing by Wednesday morning.

Much of the Piedmont and Tidewater is under a frost advisory or freeze warning tonight through early Wednesday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

A few high clouds will arrive in the afternoon.

The next storm system will arrive on Thursday, bringing rain to the area by afternoon and evening.

Most areas will receive between a half-inch and one inch of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

After a few lingering showers Friday morning, expect dry weather to resume Friday afternoon.

The Richmond Marathon on Saturday will be clear.

Temperatures will be in the mid-40s at 7 a.m. and around 60 at noon.

A disturbance in the Caribbean southeast of Jamaica has a good chance of becoming our next named storm. The next name on the list is Sara. You can get up to date information in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

