Colder weather and rain are on the way to Virginia this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be sunny and breezy, with afternoon highs in the low 60s. The windy conditions will elevate the threat of fire danger due to dry conditions over the region.

Tuesday night will be clear and cold, with lows in the mid 30s. Some of our coldest areas may drop below freezing by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s, before another chilly morning on Thursday, with lows mostly in the 30s.

The next approaching system will arrive on Thursday, bringing a good chance for rain by afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Expect dry weather to resume Friday through the weekend with highs in the 60s. The Richmond Marathon on Saturday will be clear. Temperatures will be near 40 at 7 a.m. and around 60 at noon.

A new disturbance in the Caribbean south of The Dominican Republic has a good chance of becoming our next named storm. The next name on the list is Sara. You can get up to date information in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.