Sunny and a little cooler

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some patches of fog are possible the next few hours. There are some clouds around this morning, with southern and southeastern VA seeing the most. These clouds will clear out this morning, leading to a sunny day. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cold. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will have morning lows in the low to mid 30s, and highs in the lower 60s.

Highs will be around 70 Thursday and Friday. It will be cooler next weekend, especially on Sunday.

As of now, it looks like we will stay dry a good portion of the week. An approaching system may cause a few showers, mainly late Friday into Saturday morning. However, the computer models vary on the exact timing of the rain. Sunday looks dry.

