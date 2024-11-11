Morning rain leads to a mostly sunny Monday in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- There may be a few lingering showers early Monday morning, but skies will turn sunny by midday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy, with afternoon highs in the low 60s. The gusty breezes will elevate the threat of fire danger due to dry conditions over the region.

Tuesday night will be quite chilly, with lows well into the 30s. Some of our coldest areas may drop below freezing by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s, before another chilly morning on Thursday, with lows mostly in the 30s.

The next approaching system will arrive on Thursday, bringing the possibility of some showers from the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

It should be dry Friday through next weekend with highs in the 60s. The Richmond Marathon on Saturday will be clear. Temperatures will be near 40 at 7 a.m. and around 60 at noon.

In the tropics, things have quieted down. Rafael has weakened and is now post-tropical in the Gulf of Mexico. No development is expected in the Atlantic and Caribbean over the next several days. You can always get the latest information in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

