A cool and dry second weekend of November

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some clouds and areas of fog will be around this morning with temps in the 30s.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

Sunday will have highs in the 50s with a cloud/sun mix.

It looks like we will stay dry until around Friday, when highs will warm back close to 70.

