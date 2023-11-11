Watch Now
A cool and dry second weekend of November

The weekend will be dry and cool, with highs in the lower 60s Saturday and the mid to upper 50s Sunday.
Posted at 12:12 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 00:13:11-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some clouds and areas of fog will be around this morning with temps in the 30s.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

Sunday will have highs in the 50s with a cloud/sun mix.

It looks like we will stay dry until around Friday, when highs will warm back close to 70.

