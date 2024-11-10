More clouds today, late-day showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cold morning with temps in the 30s to around 40.

Clouds will increase and thicken today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Some showers will be possible in the afternoon, mostly across northern and western VA. Rain chances will increase in central Virginia around or after sunset.

There will be some showers around tonight. It will be mild with lows in the 50s.

While there may be a shower Monday morning, mostly southeast of Richmond, skies will turn sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday night might be the coldest of the season so far with 30s away from the coast. Some of our coldest areas may drop below freezing by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows Wednesday night will be in the 30s.

A cold front may bring a shower on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

It will be dry Friday through next weekend with highs in the 60s. The Richmond Marathon on Saturday will be clear. Temps will be around 40 at 7 a.m., and around 60 at noon.

Tropics: Rafael will continue to weaken and track slowly into the southwestern Gulf Of Mexico and Bay of Campeche. More can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

A disturbance is located just east of the Bahamas. It will drift westward and shows very low signs of development.

