Cold wind and showers arrive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be cloudy and much cooler, with scattered light showers possible. Any shower chance will end by late afternoon with partial clearing this evening. Winds could gust to 25mph or higher. Temperatures will fall into the 50s through the day and eventually the upper 40s by later this afternoon.

The weekend will be dry and cool, with low 60s Saturday and mid to upper 50s Sunday. Seasonably cool and dry weather will continue into early next week, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

