Expect a mostly sunny and windy Wednesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - Some early clouds will give way to mostly sunny and windy conditions today, with highs only in the lower 50s. Winds will be from the N/NW at 15-25 mph. A hard freeze is possible tonight under clear skies. The metro will be near or below freezing, and the coldest outlying areas could dip into the low and mid-20s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday night will be cold again, but a couple of degrees higher than Wednesday night.

Going into the weekend, we expect dry conditions, with cool to chilly nights and milder afternoons. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday and near 70 over the weekend. Our next good chance for rain appears to be next Tuesday.

