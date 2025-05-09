Showers and storms possible Friday afternoon ahead of slow-moving cold front

RICHMOND, Va — Additional showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon ahead of a slow-moving cold front. afternoon highs will only be in the upper 60s.

Skies will clear Friday night as cooler and drier air moves into the region. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 40s, with highs only reaching the low 70s despite full sunshine. Pleasant weather will continue through Mother's Day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

A large upper-level low will shift eastward early next week, bringing a good chance of rain to the area late Monday through Thursday. The best chance for widespread rain will be Monday night through Tuesday.

