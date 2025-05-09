Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Showers and storms possible Friday afternoon ahead of slow-moving cold front

Dry and seasonal weather expected over Mother's Day weekend
Additional showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 60s.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va — Additional showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon ahead of a slow-moving cold front. afternoon highs will only be in the upper 60s.

Skies will clear Friday night as cooler and drier air moves into the region. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 40s, with highs only reaching the low 70s despite full sunshine. Pleasant weather will continue through Mother's Day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

A large upper-level low will shift eastward early next week, bringing a good chance of rain to the area late Monday through Thursday. The best chance for widespread rain will be Monday night through Tuesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone