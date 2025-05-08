Storms possible late Thursday and Friday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va — Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. A large area of low pressure currently over the eastern Great Lakes will begin to move southward, bringing a cold front through the region Friday. Showers and storms will be possible late Thursday through Friday ahead of the front.

Cooler weather will follow the front, with temperatures dropping from the low 80s on Thursday to the lower 70s on Friday.

Highs will remain in the 70s over the weekend, with cool overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another very slow-moving area of low pressure will bring a period of unsettled weather to the region during the first half of next week.

