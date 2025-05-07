Dry and comfortable Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday and Friday

RICHMOND, Va —This pleasant weather will continue through today with a sunny start and some clouds by this afternoon. The high will be near 80.

Changes are on the way as a new front approaches the area on Thursday, increasing the chance of rain to about 40% through Friday. These showers will be scattered throughout the region.

The weekend forecast brings good news for Mother's Day celebrations as the system clears out, leaving behind beautiful but cooler days.

Saturday will see below-normal temperatures, but both weekend days will remain dry with excellent outdoor weather conditions.

