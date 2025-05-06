Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees

RICHMOND, Va — Expect pleasant conditions with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Tuesday.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cool, with a low in the mid-50s.

Wednesday promises another excellent day, remaining dry and comfortable, with highs in the upper 70s and lower humidity levels. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s.

A cold front arrives Thursday, potentially bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures will follow on Friday, with highs only reaching the low 70s.

Mother's Day weekend is looking fantastic, with cool overnight temperatures and comfortably warm afternoons. Both days currently look dry.

