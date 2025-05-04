Sunday morning rain moves through Richmond; afternoon rain also possible

RICHMOND, Va — Steady rain will taper Sunday morning, then warm and humid conditions will continue with many dry hours.

By 8 a.m., most rainfall will shift east, affecting Tappahannock, Lancaster County, Williamsburg and the Hampton Roads area.

Downtown Richmond and surrounding areas should begin drying out around 9-10 a.m., with most precipitation clearing by lunchtime.

Scattered thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon hours.

While not everyone will experience these storms, any that do form could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

The unsettled weather is likely to continue on Monday, with variably cloudy skies and a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

By Tuesday, somewhat drier air will build into the region for the midweek period. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 through Thursday. The next approaching front may bring a few scattered showers on Thursday.

Behind that front, a bit cooler air arrives Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s, with lows mostly in the low and mid 50s (although some 40s are possible in rural communities).

