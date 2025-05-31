Breezy and less humid Saturday, a few isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a lot less humid this morning, with temperatures dropping into the 50s.

Much of today will be dry and breezy with wind gusts over 25 mph. Highs will range from the mid 70s north to around 80 southeast.

There will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. A strong disturbance tracking through the area will bring the chance of a few showers and storms. The best chance for seeing rain will be this afternoon, and for areas east of I-95. These storms will be very widely scattered, so they will not impact a lot of the area. However, any storm that does develop could have some higher gusts and hail. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms for anything that does develop.

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s to around 50 away from the immediate coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

The week ahead will be mainly dry with a big warming trend.

Highs will be near 80 on Monday, the mid 80s Tuesday, and around 90 Wednesday through Friday.

An approaching cold front may bring a storm or two by Friday.

