Severe storms possible Friday afternoon and evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rain from overnight will exit this morning. Clouds will break for some sunshine today. A cold front approaching from the west will trigger scattered thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with high wind gusts and large hail. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Much of our viewing area is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

A few showers will occur overnight, with the best chance north of I-64. Lows will be 55-60.

Saturday will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. A disturbance will cause widely scattered storms during the day. There will be many dry hours, and not all areas will see storms. However, any storm that occurs in the afternoon could have some hail and gusty winds. Highs will be 75-80.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. After a cool start with lows in the upper 50s and lower 50s, highs will range from the lower to upper 70s.

Dry weather is expected through mid-week as highs warm through the 80s.

Highs will be close to 90 on Thursday with the chance of a thunderstorm.

